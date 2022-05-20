Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. 535,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,555. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

