Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $191.51

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.51 and last traded at $191.58, with a volume of 53856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 927,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 445.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

