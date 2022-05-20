Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.