Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Kevin T. Boyle Purchases 1,000 Shares

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VEC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 486.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 49.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

