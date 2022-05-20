Velas Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Velas has a market cap of $179.85 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

