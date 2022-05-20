VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $11,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.