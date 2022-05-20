VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.
VEON opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
