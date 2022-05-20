Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Verastem also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,074. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

