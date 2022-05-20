Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post $38.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.59 million and the highest is $39.01 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $186.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.37 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 564,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.