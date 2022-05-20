Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $167.27

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.27 and last traded at $167.27, with a volume of 19254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.