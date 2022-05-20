Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.42 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

