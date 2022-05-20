Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives $13.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 199,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,299. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,393 shares of company stock valued at $169,607 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

