Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victorian Plumbing Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

VIC opened at GBX 57.80 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Victorian Plumbing Group has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.53. The stock has a market cap of £187.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £357,000 ($440,088.76).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

