Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
