ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Brian K. Roberts Purchases 16,000 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ViewRay stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.