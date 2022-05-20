Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

