Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives $60.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

VTSCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.00) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($83.33) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTC VTSCY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

