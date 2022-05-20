Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.