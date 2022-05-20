VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

