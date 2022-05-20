Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €224.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €145.32 ($151.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.62. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.