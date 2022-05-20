Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

