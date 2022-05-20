Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 22.5% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 167,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 227,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a current ratio of 41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$27.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
