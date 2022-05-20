Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

