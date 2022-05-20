Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

