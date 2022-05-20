Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

