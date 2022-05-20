Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 25,138 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 2.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 105.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,177,000 after buying an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,677 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

