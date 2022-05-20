Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,895 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of EPR Properties worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after buying an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. 2,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,429. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

