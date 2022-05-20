Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 5.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $86,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 99,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

