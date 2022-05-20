Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 709,456 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 709,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. 21,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,053. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

