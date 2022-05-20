Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,884 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,599,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $48,914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $38,747,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.98. 18,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

