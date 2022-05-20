Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 768,891 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768,891 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 1.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after acquiring an additional 146,729 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,843,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SRC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 8,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

