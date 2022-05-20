Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on the stock.

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($61,224.11).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

