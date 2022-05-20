WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $170.44

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.44 and last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

