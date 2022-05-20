Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Down 8.4%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $186.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,686% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.39 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

