Wedbush Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.16.

NYSE:WSM opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

