Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Basf (BAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Basf (ETR: BAS) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €53.00 ($55.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($68.75) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €63.00 ($65.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/2/2022 – Basf was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/2/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/2/2022 – Basf was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/27/2022 – Basf was given a new €97.00 ($101.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/21/2022 – Basf was given a new €97.00 ($101.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €67.50 ($70.31) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/11/2022 – Basf was given a new €108.00 ($112.50) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/29/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($60.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.99 ($1.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.86 ($50.90). The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf Se has a 1 year low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €69.83 ($72.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.