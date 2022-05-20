Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

5/15/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.00.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40.

5/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

4/4/2022 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

XEBEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 341,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,794. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

