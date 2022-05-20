Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $135.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

