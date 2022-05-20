WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.73 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $272.27 million and approximately $62.73 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00007264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

