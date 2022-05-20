Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.42 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

