Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.42 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
