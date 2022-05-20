Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.10 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.