Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:HIX opened at $5.10 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
