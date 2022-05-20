Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE WIW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.93.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
