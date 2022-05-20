Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

