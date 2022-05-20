Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:WIW opened at $10.49 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
