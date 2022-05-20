Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $10.49 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

