Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

SBI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

