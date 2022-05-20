Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MNP opened at $12.40 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

