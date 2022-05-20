Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WEA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

