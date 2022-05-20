WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.46) to GBX 1,737 ($21.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,492.50 ($18.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,509.33. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

About WH Smith (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.