Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,505.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $132.21 or 0.00455846 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $16,505.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.01136774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00515966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,226.31 or 1.80067417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

