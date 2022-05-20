Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $194.81

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.81 and last traded at $194.87, with a volume of 10366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.31.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.
In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,766. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
