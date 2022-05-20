Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $194.81

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.81 and last traded at $194.87, with a volume of 10366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,766. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

