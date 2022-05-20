Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 13,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.