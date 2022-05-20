Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.06.

WIX stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

